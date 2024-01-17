Snowmobilers rescued by Deschutes County SAR after crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) team rescued two snowmobilers who were stuck after their snowmobile crashed Tuesday.

It happened in the area of U.S. Forest Service Road 21 southeast of Bend. The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that the driver and rider were not hurt, but were not able to re-start their snowmobile.

They were able to text Deschutes County 911. Their remote location limited cellular phone service.

A deputy and an SAR volunteer responded in their tracked Piston Bully 100 Trail and took them back to Bend.

RELATED: 2 men rescued, 1 believed dead after avalanche hits Idaho back country