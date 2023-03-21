More than 200 show up for Deschutes Co. shred event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Final numbers are in on last weekend’s Deschutes County shred event.

Residents had a chance to drop off documents for shredding, get rid of old medications and to properly and respectfully dispose of old, tattered American flags.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said 210 cars rolled through during the two-hour event.

RELATED: Free Deschutes Co. shredding, medication and flag disposal event Saturday in Bend

People dropped off 60 different kinds of medication and 44 flags.

Others donated food and cash for a local food bank.

DCSO and Republic Services will be holding more shred events on the following dates from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

May 20th, La Pine: 51340 US-97, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sub-station, La Pine

July 22nd, Sisters: 703 N Larch Street, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Sisters

September 16th, Terrebonne: Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue

People who show up are asked to limit their documents to no more than four boxes. If you have more, you’re asked to call Republic Services at 541-352-2263 to determine how to dispose of your items.

DCSO says it can take paper clips and staples but cannot take plastic bags or three ring binders.

Medications accepted are prescription, patches, ointments, over the counter, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets. No sharps, thermometers or inhalers are allowed.