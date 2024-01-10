Deschutes County to look into regulating short-term rentals

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will take a closer look at creating regulations for more than 3,200 short-term rentals that are currently unregulated.

The board passed a motion to create a new draft for what that license program could look like. That process will include public hearings.

The program would look into addressing issues such as making sure rentals are up to code and safety.

“If we give that level of of expectation to people because we now have this licensing program, they’re going to expect that, in fact, they’re staying in a place that has smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors and secondary egress out of sleeping quarters and things of that nature,” said Deschutes County Legal Counsel David Doyle at the board meeting Wednesday. “And if they don’t, and there’s a problem, we’re going to get sued. “

Cities including Bend and Redmond already have short-term rental regulations in place.

A formal proposal of the license program will be brought back to the commissioners within two or three months..