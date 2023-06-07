▶️ Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy is back after hiatus

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After three years off, an interactive program encouraging teamwork, cooperation and community service is back in Deschutes County.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy is a two-day program to showcase different careers in law enforcement or connected to law enforcement.

“Covers areas such as patrol tactics, investigations, how our SWAT team works, canine presentation, search and rescue. It gives them the information, but also has some hands-on aspects to it as well,” said Lt. Bryan Husband.

Kids age 14-17 are encouraged to apply at this link.

The program runs July 12-13. Accepted candidates will be notified on or before June 30.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market burglary suspect

RELATED: DCSO: Man with multiple nationwide warrants arrested in Sisters