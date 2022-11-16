Deschutes County sheriff warns of scam calls claiming to be sheriff’s office

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about scam calls claiming to be the sheriff’s office.

Via its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said it has received multiple reports of people who have received calls from someone impersonating law enforcement and seemingly coming from the main phone number for Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

“The caller is telling people he has legal paperwork for them and later requests money,” the Facebook post read.

It went on to say that the sheriff’s office will “never” reach out to people by phone demanding money, and recommended that people simply hang up.

