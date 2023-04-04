Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office Community Academy taking applications

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has opened registration for next month’s Community Academy.

It’s a free course that DCSO says provides an in-depth look at what the sheriff’s office does and how its divisions work.

There will be classroom instruction, a tour of the jail and the search and rescue facility. DCSO said participants can also go on a ride-along with the patrol and attend an optional Saturday session to get hands on training in law enforcement scenarios and emergency vehicle operations.

RELATED: Bend food truck burglary victims share what happened; Bandit still loose

RELATED: Bend Police release 2022 annual report: DUII arrests up from 2021

If you’re interested, these are the dates to put on your calendar:

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 6pm-9pm

Thursday, May 4, 2023, 6pm-9pm

Saturday, May 6, 2023, 8am-5pm (optional day)

Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 6pm-9pm

Thursday, May 11, 2023, 6pm-9pm

Those who are interested can apply at the sheriff’s main office 63333 West Highway 20 in Bend or download an application online at this link.

The deadline for receiving applications is next Friday, April 14. Those who are admitted will be informed by April 21.

Anyone with questions can call Lt. Bryan Husband at 541-617-3354.