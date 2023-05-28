Jet boat crash injures one on the Deschutes River

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a jet boat travelling up the Deschutes River by La Pine State Park hit a submerged tree on Saturday. A 50-year-old male was ejected from the boat as result of the crash, according to DCSO.

DCSO Search and Rescue responded to the scene. The ejected passenger sustained serious injuries and had to be flown to St. Charles in Bend.

According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol was not a factor of the crash, however the part of the river that the boat was in is closed to motorized crafts.

The boat driver was issued a citation and the condition of the ejected man is unknown.