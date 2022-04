by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Sunday, April 16th, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office will offer free pre-season boat inspections between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The inspections will take place at:

Big Country RV in Redmond

Sportsman’s Warehouse in Bend

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office substation in La Pine

DCSO Marine Deputies will be present at the listed locations.

For more information please contact the Special Services Division at 541-388-6501.