Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office adding a “dedicated patrol deputy” to La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is adding a dedicated patrol deputy to La Pine. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office press release is below:

In January 2022, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office provided the City of La Pine a dedicated patrol Lieutenant, and in June 2023 the City of La Pine and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office ratified a contract to provide a dedicated patrol deputy.

Deputy Ebner was selected as City of La Pine deputy. Deputy Ebner has been with the Sheriff’s Office since April of 2020 and was assigned this position in July of 2023. Lieutenant DeLuca, who has been assigned to La Pine since January 2022, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1998 and became a patrol deputy in 2002, was later promoted to Sergeant in 2006 and patrol Lieutenant in 2014.

The contract with the City of La Pine provides a consistent point of contact to its citizens, and we are proud to form this partnership with the community.

“The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is honored to enter into this enhanced service contract with the City of La Pine, adding a lieutenant and an additional dedicated deputy to serve the residents and visitors in La Pine,” Captain William Bailey with Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. “These dedicated positions are in addition to our other supervisors and deputies that already provide 24-hour patrol service and emergency response in southern Deschutes County.”

The City of La Pine was incorporated in 2006 and is approximately 6.98 square miles, with a population of 2,512 according to a 2020 census.