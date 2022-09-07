▶️Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant dies in off-duty crash; Procession planned

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. A procession is being planned for Wednesday.

Lt. Ernie Brown was off duty when he was involved n the crash in Junction City on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

“Ernie was a humble and kind man, a selfless public servant, and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He touched many lives and was always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone. Our office has lost a great teammate and friend, and our community has lost a dedicated public servant,” Sheriff L. Shane Nelson said in a statement.

Brown was a 24-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, working as a technician in the corrections division. DCSO said he spent 21 years in the corrections division.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2011. Brown later became a training sergeant before being promoted to lieutenant in 2019.

DCSO said Brown was a founding member of the sheriff’s office SWAT team and Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

Brown was also a Marine Corps veteran.

He is survived by his wife and three adult children.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and honor for our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Thank you for helping us through this most difficult time,” his family said in a statement.

Procession through Sisters, Bend Wednesday

Brown is being returned to Bend from Springfield on Wednesday. Members of the public are invited to show their support by viewing the procession.

The procession is expected to move on Highway 20 through Sisters at approximately 11:30 a.m. It will arrive in Bend at approximately noon.

The procession will head south on 3rd Street to NW Greenwood Avenue.

It will turn west on Greenwood to NW Hill Street.

From there it will head south on Hill Street to Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home on Irving Avenue at around 12:15 p.m.