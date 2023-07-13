DCSO youth academy gives kids a taste of career in law enforcement

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual youth academy Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a training course designed to teach teens about careers in law enforcement and related fields.

“A good half of the class is seriously thinking about a law enforcement career in the future. So for them to be able to get some hands-on information and tools on what it looks like to be a law enforcement officer has been really beneficial,” said Lt. Bryan Husband.

Most of the training is in a classroom setting, but participants also get the chance to go outside for activities like self-defense.

They even got to solve a mock crime scene investigation together.

