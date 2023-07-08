Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson retiring

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson is retiring. Nelson made the announcement in a letter to the members of the sheriff’s office Friday.

“It has been my greatest professional honor to serve as your Sheriff,” Nelson wrote. “I have been blessed with a wonderful family, great teammates, and supportive community members. Together, you all have ensured a strong and effective Sheriff’s Office known for excellent customer service. I have decided to retire so will not be running for sheriff in the next election.”

Nelson said he would serve out the remainder of his term and retire on January 3, 2025.

Captain William Bailey, who serves as the Patrol Division Commander for the office, says he plans to run for sheriff and will make a formal announcement in the coming weeks.

“The Office of Sheriff requires a strong and experienced person. I formed a PAC to be ready in the event Sheriff Nelson decided not to run for re-election,” Bailey said in a statement.

Nelson indicated he plans to support Bailey.

“Captain William Bailey focuses on others and our service to our community. He has the integrity, experience, and knowledge to be a successful sheriff and I have full faith and confidence in him.,” Nelson said.