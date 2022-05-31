BEND, Ore. (AP) — A nearly 30-year veteran of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in Bend, Oregon, has filed a $2.5 million federal lawsuit against the county, the sheriff, and two private investigators for alleged civil rights violations and retaliation.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in his lawsuit, Capt. Deron McMaster claims Sheriff Shane Nelson withheld evidence incriminating Nelson and his wife in an internal investigation into another deputy.

The lawsuit also alleges Nelson retaliated against McMaster for speaking out about Nelson’s improper actions.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Jayson Janes said Nelson disputes the allegations in the complaint and plans to vigorously defend the Sheriff’s Office against them.