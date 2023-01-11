Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 2 new K9s

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of two K9 members Tuesday.

K9 Christopher is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois born in Germany. He’ll be partnered with Deputy Johnson, who has been a K9 handler since 2013 and is also a SWAT Team member and a field training officer.

K9 Vinnie is a two-year-old German Shepherd born on Slovakia. He’s partnered with DCSO’s newest handler, Deputy Witherspoon. Witherspoon has worked as a corrections technician, corrections deputy and a patrol deputy.

RELATED: Bend Police welcome two new apprehension K9s

RELATED: Bend Fire hires 9 new firefighters in hopes of securing levy