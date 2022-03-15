Deschutes County Sheriff Employee’s union ratifies new contract

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and its employees’ union have ratified a new contract that calls for a 2% pay hike and an additional step increase based on years of service.

In a release, Sgt. Jayson Janes said county commissioners approved the Deschutes County Sheriff Employee’s Association (DCSEA) and the Sheriff’s Office contract on March 9th.

The contract was approved – in record time, he said – on March 14th.

Janes said the approval was important for several reasons.

“The terms agreed to between the association and Sheriff Nelson helps the Sheriff’s Office recruit and retain the right people for the Sheriff’s Office. Part of this contract gives sworn personnel a 2% increase in pay and non-sworn personnel an additional step that will increase their pay based on their years of service,” he said.

“Included in the contract is the benefit of medical insurance after 25 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office if the employee is in a sworn deputy position and eligible to retire in PERS. Currently Deschutes County offers this benefit to all Deschutes County employees after 30 years of service.”

The rest of the agency’s statement is below:

The employee is covered by this medical insurance until they are eligible for Medicare.

In the last 3 years, The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has hired 15 certified law enforcement officers to become deputies from law enforcement agencies locally as well as from across the country.

These deputies bring significant law-enforcement experience to our Team. DCSO has 259 positions 193 of them are sworn positions.

Our goal is to fill each of those positions with the best people possible and take care of them so we can keep them as members of the Sheriff’s Office throughout their law enforcement career. This contract puts DCSO in the position to retain the professionals we hire and not lose them to other law enforcement agencies that are offering large hiring bonuses to certified law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Shane Nelson: “It is imperative to do the right thing and ensure we take care of our Teammates, so they in turn take care of our community. This contract is crucial to ensuring we attract, hire, and retain the best professionals.”

“The Deschutes County Sheriff Employee’s Association (DCSEA) would like to thank the Board of County Commissioners for approving the newest collective bargaining agreement. Additionally, we would like to thank Sheriff Shane Nelson for supporting this agreement and recognizing the need to retain and recruit the very best.

The Deschutes County Sheriff Employee’s Association (DCSEA), is an association with 181 members of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. DCSEA represents deputies, technicians, mechanics, maintenance, nurses and records staff. “ Chris Erhardt, President, DCSEA