▶️ Deschutes County drug detective receives FBI leadership training award

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp is the first Central Oregonian to receive the FBI’s Leeda Trilogy Award.

Sgt. Vander Kamp started his career with DCSO 19 years ago as a search and rescue volunteer. He now leads the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team as a detective.

The award comes from the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA). It’s a nonprofit providing agencies with advanced leadership training.

The award goes to those who complete three advanced leadership training courses on enhancing leadership skills, ethics, and community engagement, and who show unwavering dedication.

“It brought me a lot of tools. I think that today’s society and community is demanding today’s leaders in law enforcement to be collaborators, educated and be innovative in their leadership styles. And that program brought all three of those skills to me.”

Vander Kamp also leads a statewide nonprofit drug diversion and education program raising awareness and education to prevent substance misuse and impaired driving and promote mental health and wellness.