Deschutes Co. Search & Rescue helps injured snowshoer on Tumalo Mountain

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped an injured snowshoer down Tumalo Mountain Thursday morning.

Dep. Donny Patterson, the assistant search and rescue coordinator, said dispatch received the call around 7:25 a.m.

The 18-year-old Redmond woman reportedly fell while descending the mountain via snowshoes, causing one of her legs to twist and injuring her knee.

The people with her kept her warm, but she was unable to continue down the mountain, Patterson said.

A Deputy assigned to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Division made initial phone contact with the reporting person, who informed the deputy that the woman would need litter assistance down to the parking lot at Dutchman Sno-Park.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was paged to help the woman and 10 Search and Rescue volunteers responded to the call.

The 10 volunteers were able to make their way to the patient using backcountry skis and snowshoes, arriving around 10:23 a.m.

Members of the medical team assessed the woman’s condition and provided aid, including placing her into a rescue sled for transportation.

The SAR team members then took the woman about one mile down to the parking lot at Dutchman Sno-Park where she was helped into a personal vehicle.

The woman said she did not need any further assistance and would seek her own medical care.