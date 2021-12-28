Deschutes County SAR helps overdue XC skier at Meissner Sno-Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped a California woman to safety Monday night after the cross-country skier spent several hours lost in the woods at the Virginia Meissner Sno-Park.

Sgt. Nathan Garibay said dispatch got a call around 6:18 p.m. regarding an overdue cross-country skier at the sno-park 10 miles west of Bend.

The 48-year-old had been skiing with two family members with the intention of skiing to the Nordeen Shelter.

Garibay said she became separated from her family and was last seen about 4:20 p.m.

Two Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Deputies and 10 volunteer Search and Rescue members responded to the incident.

Four ski teams began systematically searching the trails in the area of Virginia Meissner Sno-Park and the Nordeen Shelter.

Shortly before 9:30 pm, a caller reported hearing a female yelling in the area of the Meissner Shelter.

A ski team responded to the area and was able to make voice contact with the subject, eventually finding her by crossing a ravine to her location.

It was confirmed the subject was the overdue skier and was in good condition.

Garibay said she was able to ski back to the parking lot, arriving shortly after 11 pm.

The skier’s family was waiting at the parking lot and they required no further assistance.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind those recreating in our forests to take precautions, carrying (at a minimum): a cellular phone and extra battery pack, extra layers of clothes, food, water, and a light source.

You can find information on the 10 essentials at www.deschutessearchandrescue.org.