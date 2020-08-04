Deschutes County residents to vote on increasing pot businesses in area

Deschutes County voters will be asked to weigh in again on whether more marijuana businesses should be allowed in the county.

On Monday, county commissioners approved sending a question to the November ballot.

In 2016, the county opted into allowing pot businesses in unincorporated areas — meaning communities outside Bend, Redmond and Sisters.

Last October, commissioners stopped accepting new applications for producers, processors and processing sites.

Voters will be asked to decide whether that moratorium should continue.

It would not impact existing commercial pot businesses.