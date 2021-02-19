Deschutes County receives 1,700 vaccines in a pinch; saves appointments

By EMILY KIRK

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

In an effort to keep already scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments, Deschutes County received 1,700 vaccines in a last-minute delivery from a Portland hospital system.

Life Flight flew the doses into Central Oregon Thursday afternoon.

“They are the angels in the sky for us today,” Deschutes County incident commander Chris Weiler told Central Oregon Daily News. “They stepped up at a time when we had severe weather conditions, and frankly, we were pressed for time.”

The vaccinations went from the airport straight to the Deschutes County fairgrounds where they will be administered over the coming days.

With the arrival of the doses, Deschutes County said it was able stay on course for Friday and Saturday’s appointments, but there could be a few bumps in the road.

Keeping the appointment schedule is especially important to the County, because elderly vaccine recipients often have to arrange transportation or other help to get to the fairgrounds.

Portland’s Legacy Health System provided the doses after hearing Deschutes County’s shipment was delayed.

Deschutes County said it will reimburse the vaccines back to Legacy Health, once its allotment comes in next week.

Life Flight donated the flight.