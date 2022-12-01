▶️ Deschutes County Commissioners prepare decision on psilocybin land-use

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Psilocybin manufacturing and service centers were voted down in all of Central Oregon except unincorporated Deschutes County.

“Voters of Deschutes County overwhelmingly said that they believe in the promise of these therapies for a range of mental health and behavioral health challenges,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang.

With more than 100,000 votes on the measure, it passed by receiving 56% of the votes.

Before the November 8 decision, the planning commission held public hearing meetings to help provide commissioners with a land-use recommendation.

“So that is what they have to send the board of commissioners now is a slightly broader range of opportunities and options for where and when psilocybin treatment could be available,” said Chang.

The board of commissioners held two public hearing meetings on the land-use of psilocybin, the second of which happened Wednesday.

The board of commissioners is hoping to have the first reading on December 14 and have time, place and manner regulations implemented before applications start coming in at the start of the new year, “(or) any applications for a service center or psilocybin production facility would essentially come into our land use system and be compared to similar uses.”