Do you recognize these pigs? Deschutes Co. deputies trying to find their owner

deschutes county pigs found
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Tuesday, June 20th 2023
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of four pigs that were found east of Bend Monday. The sheriff’s office released photos of the animals.

The pigs were found in the area of Juniper Road and Elk Lane off Alfalfa Market Road.

Anyone who recognizes the pigs are asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference case number 23-33055.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: WATCH: Cougar spotted roaming at Shevlin Park

RELATED: VIDEO: Rare Sierra Nevada Red Fox spotted near Sparks Lake

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...