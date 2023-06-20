Do you recognize these pigs? Deschutes Co. deputies trying to find their owner

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of four pigs that were found east of Bend Monday. The sheriff’s office released photos of the animals.
The pigs were found in the area of Juniper Road and Elk Lane off Alfalfa Market Road.
Anyone who recognizes the pigs are asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference case number 23-33055.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: WATCH: Cougar spotted roaming at Shevlin Park
RELATED: VIDEO: Rare Sierra Nevada Red Fox spotted near Sparks Lake