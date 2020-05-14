Deschutes County OK’d for reopening May 15

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Deschutes County has been approved to begin Phase I of the state’s reopening plan, according to a letter from the governor.

Kathryn DeBone, wife of Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone, posted the letter from the governor on her Facebook page early Thursday morning. Commissioner DeBone confirmed the letter Thursday morning.

The letters were sent out Wednesday night, ahead of Gov. Kate Brown’s planned 10 a.m. news conference Thursday to formally announce which counties had been approved to move forward.

All but three of Oregon’s 36 counties applied for reopening, including Crook and Jefferson counties.

In the letter, the governor applauded the work of the county.

“Thank you for the effort you, your hospitals and your public health experts put into your plan for meeting the prerequisites demonstrating your county’s preparedness for beginning to life restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brown wrote. “I want to be clear that reopening does not come without risks. With every restriction lifted, we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase.”

Brown said the OHA would be monitoring the spread of COVID in Deschutes County and throughout the state and will be ready to work with officials of any concerns arise.

Restaurants, bars, brewpubs, distilleries, salons, furniture stores, gyms and some other retail stores are part of that Phase I reopening plan assuming they can meet social distancing guidelines and new OHSA rules for reopening.

Face coverings will be required for all employees at restaurants, pubs and breweries, grocery stores, pharmacies, salons, and more. Those businesses are also strongly recommended to require face maks for all customers.

Salons and barbershops have to be run by appointment only and proprietors will need to ask a series of health-related questions before making the appointment. They’ll have to get rid of magazines and ditch the free beer pours as well.

Counties must remain in Phase I for at least 21 days before entering Phase II, which would expand gathering size, allow more office work and begin to allow visitation to congregate care facilities.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for details.

You can read the full letter below.