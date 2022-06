by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find whoever shot BB’s through windows at the county Public Services building last week.

DCSO said three windows were shot at the building at 1300 NW Wall Street.

Although the shooting was reported in June 13, DCSO said it likely happened between June 10 and June 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO at 541-693-6911 and reference case 22-31332.

