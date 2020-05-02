Deschutes County needs to double tests to meet Brown’s reopen plan

Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan includes a goal to perform 30 tests a week for every 10,000 Oregonians.

Last week, 351 people were tested in Deschutes County. That’s the county’s largest number tested so far. But Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair said that number needs to almost double to fit Brown’s formula.

“With the state number that came out in the conference this morning, it actually raised our testing number up to 660 a week,” Adair said.

Commissioners approved a reopening proposal today that outlines how they want to meet testing goals and reopen certain businesses in a short period of time.

Commissioner Phil Henderson said St. Charles Hospital and the county’s health director both need to give it approval before it goes to Brown’s office. Their goal, Henderson said, is to turn it in to Brown’s office by Monday.

The proposal’s framework will be used as a guide once Brown’s office says Deschutes County meets testing, contact tracing and case number benchmarks.