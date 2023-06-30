▶️ Deschutes County mule deer conservation proposal nixed by commissioners

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners has thrown out a proposal to conserve large areas of the county for mule deer.

In a 2-1 vote this week, commissioners withdrew from the Mule Deer Winter Ranger Combining Zone. The plan would have restricted certain property developments within the zone.

Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to get out of the proposal.

“Just open space in less development and now it’s getting more built out. The land usage in the state of Oregon is being weaponized against private property owners,” Debone said.

“There’s such a bigger problem here and taking away private property rights in order to really figure out what is going on with the deer population,” Adair said.

Phil Chang was the lone vote on the other side.

“Yes on this, on this motion, is grossly neglecting your responsibilities as Deschutes County commissioners to safeguard the natural heritage of this county for our community,” Chang said.

Public hearings on the topic have drawn crowds of people and a lot of public testimony.

The board did express interest in convening a stakeholder group to look into the proposal.