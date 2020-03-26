Deschutes County limits public access at most County facilities

Deschutes County is temporarily limiting public access to most County facilities until at least Friday, April 10, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Access will be limited at the Assessor’s Office, County Clerk’s Office, Community Development Department, Health Services Department, Road Department, Sheriff’s Office, Tax Office and Veterans’ Services Office.

Signs at all County buildings will have instructions for people to access services. Many services will still be available virtually, by phone or by appointment. Buildings will still be open to staff.

Knott Landfill and the Department of Solid Waste’s transfer stations will still be open. Customers and staff are encouraged to practice social distancing at the locations.

“We will continue to provide critical county services while balancing the need to protect the public and our employees,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair. “This comes as the result of significant planning by departments.”