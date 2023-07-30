Deschutes County Lieutenant placed on administrative leave

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, Lieutenant Joshua McGowan was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, July 25.

While on leave, DCSO is performing an internal affairs investigation, and the Oregon State Police is conducting a criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s office will take action at the end of their internal investigation. Any information from the criminal investigation will be released either by the Oregon State Police or the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.