Number of potential Deschutes County landfill sites reduced to 7

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The list of potential sites for a new landfill in Deschutes County narrows down to seven.

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners voted to put into effect the FAA 5-mile exclusion zone around the Redmond and Bend airports. That knocks out three of the potential sites.

RELATED: New Deschutes Co. landfill site meeting packed with residents in opposition

RELATED: SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site

Two additional sites east of Bend are out after nearby property owners declined to sell their land.

The remaining seven sites are in eastern Deschutes County — much more rural areas.

A finalist for the new landfill site will be announced by the spring of 2024.

Knott Landfill is forecasted to reach capacity by 2029, meaning the county needs to start development on a new dump in 2027 — a very tight timeline.