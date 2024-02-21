Landfill renderings released for 2 Deschutes County finalists

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County officials released renderings and details Tuesday of what a new landfill could look like.

The Solid Waste Advisory Committee released the new details about the two finalist locations. The Roth East and Moon Pit sites are both east of Bend near Highway 20.

The County is looking at costs, infrastructure and environmental impacts in its decision. A final site is expected to be chose in April.

Knott Landfill in southeast Bend is set to reach capacity by 2029.

You can see the final site evaluations at this link.