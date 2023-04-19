Deschutes County landfill search down to 2 sites

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The search for a new Deschutes County landfill location to replace Knott Landfill is down to two sites, both of which are a few miles east of Bend on Highway 20.

The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee on Tuesday eliminated more proposed sites, leaving just one from the original list. But it added a new site for consideration.

One of the two locations is known as Roth East, located south of Highway 20 near Millican. Deschutes County says the owner is interested in selling the land. It’s within a low density sage grouse habitat area and there are eight residences within two miles.

The site is also about 4.5 miles from Pine Mountain Observatory. The county said the observatory is on the southwest side of Pine Mountain and is shielded from both sides by natural topography.

RELATED: New Deschutes Co. landfill site meeting packed with residents in opposition

The other location is known as the Moon Pit just off the southeast border of the Oregon Badlands. Among the reasons that site is being considered is access from Highway 20 yet it’s not visible from the highway; has onsite industrial wells; the owner is willing to lease the land for solid waste management operations; and there is just one residence within two miles.

A final preferred site is expected to be identified by spring 2024.

Knott Landfill is forecasted to reach capacity by 2029, meaning the county needs to start development on a new dump in 2027.