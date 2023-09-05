Open house next week for 2 Deschutes County landfill finalists

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An open house will be held next week for the public as Deschutes County decides between two final locations for a new landfill to replace Knott Landfill.

One of the final locations is just southeast of the Oregon Badlands Wilderness. The other is further east between Highway 20 and Pine Mountain.

The open house will be Monday, Sept. 11, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with a brief presentation at 6:00 p.m. It will be held at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. There will also be a virtual option through Zoom: bit.ly/3OCsazu.

Knott Landfill is expected to reach capacity in 2029.

Deschutes County Solid Waste will host an informational open house on the solid waste management facility siting process on Monday, Sept. 11, between 5:30 and 7 p.m. The Solid Waste Department has been implementing a phased process over the past eighteen months to evaluate sites for a new facility. Knott Landfill, the County’s only landfill, is expected to reach capacity in 2029.

The open house will provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about the project and discuss details of the siting process with the project team, as well as learn about ongoing efforts to increase waste diversion and recycling.

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a brief presentation beginning at 6 p.m. Location: Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall Street, Bend, as well as a virtual option through Zoom: bit.ly/3OCsazu.



The County’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee has identified two finalist sites that are now moving through the second phase of site review, which includes a detailed technical analysis. The two sites are the “Moon Pit” and “Roth East” sites, both located east of the Bend city limits. While the need for landfill capacity is driving the siting effort, opportunities for related amenities including separation and diversion of recyclables, food waste, and construction and demolition materials may also be considered as part of the final site design.

The transfer station, recycling center, and composting facility at Knott Landfill will continue to operate at their current location and be open to the public even after the landfill closure.

In 2018, anticipating the need for a new facility, the County began proactively exploring options to manage its future solid waste and worked with the Solid Waste Advisory Committee to develop a roadmap. The resulting Deschutes County Solid Waste Management Plan (Plan) was adopted by the Board of Commissioners in 2019. The Plan provides direction for the new landfill to be sited within Deschutes County, as opposed to paying to truck waste outside of the County or employing other costly options.

Learn More about the Project:

Managing the Future of Solid Waste: Solid Waste Management Facility resource information Story Map: Deschutes County Managing the Future of Solid Waste informational story map including Frequently Asked Questions and site locations Deschutes County Meeting Portal – Solid Waste Advisory Committee Meetings: August 2023 and later calendar dates, agendas, minutes of the meetings



Have feedback, wish to provide public comment, or have questions? Please feel free to call the Department of Solid Waste at (541) 317-3163 or email managethefuture@deschutescounty.gov.