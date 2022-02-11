Deschutes Co. jury convicts Bend man for 2019 homophobic attack

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was convicted Friday of harassment and hate crimes after a 2019 homophobic attack at a bar, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened on October 3, 2019, at Maverick’s Bar off Boyd Acres Road in Bend.

Court documents show 50-year-old Kim Dellar Chism was charged with harassment and second-degree bias crame with offensive physical contact after attacking two people at the bar because he thought they were gay.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in December 2019.

But on Friday a six-person jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts for all four counts.

“Not in our town, not on my watch,” Deschutes County DA John Hummel said in a statement. “My team and I can’t change what you think about your neighbors, nor is it our role to try to do so. However, when your thoughts are followed by violence, we will seek to hold you accountable.”

Hummel lauded the Bend Police Department and his colleagues in the DA’s office for conducting a “top notch” investigation and prosecution.

“Justice was done,” he said.

Chism will be sentenced on Monday.