▶️ DCSO not investigating ex-homeless consultant accused of identity theft

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said Thursday it is not currently investigating the homelessness consultant it hired during the summer, who is now indicted on multiple felonies near Portland. But DCSO says it is keeping an eye out for any information into whether Kevin Dahlgren committed crimes during his time in Central Oregon.

Dahlgren has pleaded not guilty to 19 charges — 14 of them felonies — in Multnomah County, including identity theft. KOIN in Portland, citing the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that Dahlgren targeted people experiencing homelessness. Dahlgren allegedly used the identities of homeless clients to defraud the City of Gresham, KOIN reports.

In a statement Tuesday, DCSO said in the early summer it was informed that Dahlgren volunteered in homeless camps in Deschutes County. DCSO contacted Dahlgren and ultimately contracted him as a homeless consultant “to conduct outreach and determine the potential impact of the current homeless on safety.”

DCSO said it was contacted by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which asked for help on an active criminal investigation into Dahlgren. The sheriff’s office said, at that point, Sheriff Shane Nelson fired Dahlgren on Aug. 23.

The sheriff’s office said it has fully cooperated with the investigation in Multnomah County.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said it has not received any referrals from law enforcement about investigations into Dahlgren.