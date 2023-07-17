Deschutes Co. Search and Rescue assists 2 mountain bikers, hiker over weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office:

On 07/15/23 at approximately 10:00 am, Deschutes County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the area of Swampy Lakes Loop trail near Swede Ridge Trail intersection. Initial reports advised a mountain biker who was racing in the High Cascades 100 had crashed and severely injured his knee. The rider was not able to ride out of the area, nor was he able to walk and was requesting assistance from Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Sergeant, and deputy, along with nine Search and Rescue Volunteers responded to the injured mountain biker’s location. Additional Search and Rescue teams arrived at the staging location and responded to the injured biker with a wheeled litter.

Adventure Medics who were hired by the race organization were on scene as well. The patient’s injury was evaluated, and his leg was placed in a splint. The injured biker was transported by wheeled litter for approximately one mile to the staging location and then transported by Search and Rescue vehicle to the Swamp Lakes Snow Park trailhead where Bend Fire/Paramedics transported the biker to the St. Charles Bend.

On 07/15/23 at approximately 1:30 pm, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a second injured racer in the High Cascade 100. This racer was suffering from heat exhaustion on the Flag line Trail #41, located southwest of Bend.

Twelve Search and Rescue volunteers, a Special Services Sergeant and deputy responded to the scene. At the time of Search and Rescue’s arrival Adventure Medics were also on scene. The patient medical condition was evaluated, and he was provided IV fluids. The patient’s medical condition improved, and he requested to walk out of the location.

On 07/16/23 at approximately 1:30 pm, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded Peter Skene Ogden Trail near the Newberry National Volcanic Monument. Initial reports detailed an 80-year-old male hiker who was having an unknown medical emergency. The hiker enroute with his family to the Paulina Plunge location on the trail. When the group stopped to rest the male lost consciousness for a brief amount of time.

La Pine Fire/Paramedics responded to this call, though due to the patient’s location on the trail, approximately 1.8 miles from the nearest ambulance accessible location, they requested the assistance of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers. A Search and Rescue volunteer was able to reach a person within the group who advised the male hiker was now in and out of consciousness and vomiting. An air ambulance was contacted and responded to the area to assist.

At approximately 4:00 pm, the patient was contacted and loaded into the wheeled litter and subsequently transported to La Pine Fire/Paramedics who staged at the trailhead. La Pine Fire/Paramedics transported the patient to St. Charles Bend for evaluation.