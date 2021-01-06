▶️ Deschutes County Health to receive weekly vaccine shipments from OHA

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Governor Kate Brown is calling on the Oregon Health Authority to achieve 12,000 vaccinations a day by the end of the next two weeks.

OHA officials say they fully expect to reach that goal.

“We’re all going to have to work really hard to vaccinate people as quickly as we can,” Patrick Allen, OHA director said. “That target is a target that we do indeed need to achieve.”

Allen says this number of vaccinations won’t happen in the next few days.

“27 states I think are sitting at about 1 to 1.5% of the population vaccinated so far,” Allen said. “We’re all in the stage of gradually increasing our vaccination over time.”

Locally, Deschutes County Public Health has received and administered 500 vaccines so far, mostly to health care workers and first responders.

Deschutes County Public Health’s Morgan Emerson says this was their first shipment, and they received as many doses as expected.

“We received the full allocation that we were told to expect from Oregon Health Authority,” Emerson said.

Emerson said public health expects continuous weekly shipments from the OHA every Wednesday.

It is unknown how many doses will be in each shipment.

“We’re working closely with health care providers across our community to make sure we can efficiently scale up,” Emerson said. “Provide vaccines to our community as quickly as possible.”