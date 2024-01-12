Deschutes County Health opens new Redmond campus

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County’s new Redmond health clinic opened for business Friday.

The location at 236 and 244 NW Kingwood Avenue will be home to multiple health-related services including behavioral and public health as well as veteran care. The space is also shared with Mosiac Health so that it is a one stop shop for health services in the north end of the county.

“We’re on a campus together. We’re close to the hospital where near public transportation. And we’re in the northern part of the county, which, as you all know and our community knows, has continued to grow and has expressed a desire to have services close to home,” said Janice Gargeau, Director of Deschutes County Health Services.

Here is the full announcement from Deschutes County, including details on the services being offered:

Community members can access the following services at the County’s new North County Campus:

Deschutes County Health Services – Public Health

Immunization Program – Deschutes County is a safety net provider of immunization services and offers immunization services to all age groups. Our priority populations are adults and children who do not have a primary care provider or are unable to get vaccines due to underinsurance or lack of insurance. The Immunization Program expects to begin seeing clients at their new Redmond location in Spring of 2024.

Perinatal Care Coordination – Perinatal Care coordinators partner with families during pregnancy and after a baby is born to provide:

o Information and referrals to prenatal and postpartum resources

o Medical insurance application assistance

o Nutrition resources

o Prenatal, medical, behavioral health and dental care coordination

o Assistance arranging medical transportation

o Information on childbirth education and lactation support

o Information and referrals for personalized nurse support services and other family support services

The Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic offers confidential and free or low-cost sexual and reproductive health services for all. The clinic also has an on-site pharmacy and provides sexual health supplies.

Services include:

o Family planning, such as free to low-cost birth control.

o Annual wellness visits.

o STI screening and treatment.

o HIV testing and PrEP.

o Emergency contraception.

o Cervical cancer testing and pre-cancer treatments.

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) – The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infant and Children (WIC), helps pregnant women, new mothers, and young children eat well, learn about nutrition, and stay health y. WIC provides nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support, nutritious foods, and help accessing health care.

Deschutes County Health Services – Behavioral Health

Deschutes County Behavioral Health offers comprehensive outpatient mental health services to adults, children, adolescents, and families at its new North County Campus location.

Services include:

Screening and assessments

Individual, family and group counseling

Case Management and skills training

Co-occurring substance use and mental health treatment

treatment Peer Support Services

Medication management

Nurse access and primary care

Vocational and employment support

Parent / Child Interaction services (PCIT)

Deschutes County Behavioral Health will also offer services for children, youth and families in need of a higher level of care than traditional outpatient clients. The County’s Intensive Youth Services (IYS) program has three specialty programs; Wraparound, Early Assessment and Support Alliance (EASA), Young Adults in Transition (YAT) and a new drop-in center for young adults ages 14 – 27. The IYS program will begin providing services in Redmond on Jan. 16.

Deschutes County Veterans’ Services

Deschutes County Veterans’ Services helps military veterans and their families access a variety of benefits. Veterans can schedule an appointment by calling (541) 585-VETS or emailing vets@deschutes.org. Initially, appointments for veterans will be offered two days per month.

Mosaic Community Health

In addition to primary care services, Mosaic will also offer integrated behavioral health consulting, clinical pharmacy, nutrition and community health worker services. This location marks the third integrated site for Deschutes County Behavioral Health and Mosaic. Learn more about Mosaic at https://mosaicch.org/ or call 541-383-3005.

Other Redmond Updates

In January, the County’s Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (IDD) program will be relocating from its current Redmond location to 406 W. Antler Ave.