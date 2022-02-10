Deschutes County gifts $1M to Habitat for Humanity of La Pine/Sunriver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver is proud to announce receipt of $1M towards its homebuilding and critical home repairs programs, its largest single gift ever.

This grant was part of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments of $7.8 million to support affordable housing in Deschutes County, approved in December by Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone (chair), Patty Adair, and Phil Chang.

“We are thrilled to have this important investment in our work to build affordable homes for hardworking families in the broader La Pine community,” said Dwane Krumme, Habitat La Pine Sunriver Executive Director. “Habitat homeowners are the backbone of our community, especially as it keeps growing,”

La Pine Habitat received $900,000 to build new homes over the next 4 years, 2022-2025, in its Putney Place Townhome development, and in a new neighborhood currently in the planning stage.

These dollars will help make Habitat’s homes more affordable to La Pine’s working families by keeping mortgage payments relatively lower and more affordable.

Habitat’s Critical Home Repairs program received $100,000 over 4 years, to sustain and grow this program and to complete 50+ repairs a year for South County homeowners.

Critical home repairs address health and safety needs including wheelchair ramps and access, plumbing, electrical, and more. In a community of longtime residents, critical home repairs keep our La Pine neighbors in the homes they already own.

“As a longtime La Pine resident, I am deeply grateful for the Commissioners’ support to our important region of the County. La Pine is a sought-after place to live, yet our local workers sometimes can’t afford to purchase or repair their homes,” said Habitat Board Chair Vicki Russell. “This funding helps Habitat to keep housing safe and affordable in the La Pine Community.”

Habitat La Pine Sunriver was founded in 1993 and serves greater La Pine, Three Rivers, Sunriver and surrounding rural community through its ReStore, homebuilding, and critical home repair programs, with generous support from local and regional volunteers, individual donors, and business partners.

To date, Deschutes County Commissioners have obligated more than $33 million in ARPA investments.

Founded in 1993, Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver (HFHLPS) has built 45 affordable homes for families in Southern Deschutes County to date, serving 55 adults and 65 children, and made 120 Critical Home Repairs, ensuring that families, seniors, people with disabilities can stay in homes they already own.

HFHLPS creates stability and continuity for these homeowners, their families, and the community: 90% of Habitat families in La Pine have retained ownership of their homes, linked to healthy child development, better health and employment outcomes, and upward economic mobility.

Deschutes County will receive more than $38 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The County received the first half of the funds in 2021 and expects to receive the remainder of the funds in 2022.