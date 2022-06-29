by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County is banning open fires on unprotected and county-owned land in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires this summer. That’s just one of a dozen new public use restrictions announced Wednesday.

Residents can check this site to see if the rules apply to their property.

Here is a list of the new restrictions that go into effect immediately:

Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads. Note: ORS 476.715 prohibits throwing away any lighted tobacco, cigars, cigarettes, matches or other lighted material, on any forestland, private road, public highway or railroad right of way within this state.

Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, except in designated areas. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed.

Chainsaw use is prohibited, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Chainsaw use is permitted at all other hours, if the following firefighting equipment is present with each operating saw: one axe, one shovel, and one 8 ounce or larger fire extinguisher. In addition, a fire watch is required at least one hour following the use of each saw.

Cutting, grinding and welding of metal is prohibited between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. At all other times, the area is to be cleared of flammable vegetation and the following fire equipment is required: one axe, one shovel, and one 2 ½ pound or larger fire extinguisher in good working order.

Use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, is prohibited, except on improved roads and except for vehicle use by a landowner and employees of the landowner upon their own land while conducting activities associated with their livelihood.

Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling in a motorized vehicle, except on federal and state highways, county roads and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or one 2½ pound or larger fire extinguisher, except all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles which must be equipped with an approved spark arrestor in good working condition.

Mowing of dried grass with power-driven equipment is prohibited, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., except for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.

Use of fireworks is prohibited.

The release of sky lanterns is prohibited.

The discharging of exploding targets or tracer ammunition is prohibited.

Blasting is prohibited.

Any electric fence controller in use shall be: a) Listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services; and b) Operated in compliance with manufacturer’s instructions.

Information and maps of regulated closures for the Oregon Department of Forestry can be found at: http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx

Information and maps of public use restrictions on Deschutes National Forest can be found at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/centraloregon