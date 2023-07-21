Deschutes Co. Fair warns of scam websites selling fake tickets: How to be safe

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center is warning people to avoid scam websites claiming to sell tickets to next month’s county fair and rodeo. The fair wants to be clear there are only two places to legitimately purchase tickets.

Fair and Expo Center officials say they is receiving a number of reports from people who say they bought tickets for the fair, rodeo and upgraded concert tickets. The fake tickets were sold through a variety of websites, but the fair says those sites are not associated with the event.

The fair said it was alerted after someone bought two tickets from one of these fake sites. But when the customer went to check on his tickets, his name didn’t show up in the system.

RELATED: FairWell Festival kicks off in Redmond with thousands expected over 3 days

RELATED: Carly Pearce, Lil Jon among musical lineup for 2023 Deschutes Co. Fair

The only place two places to purchase real tickets to the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is at deschutesfair.com or at the Fairgrounds, fair officials stress.

Officials also said that there has been cases of someone leaving comments in their Facebook posts, urging people in the comments to click on a link to win tickets. Do not click on those links.

The fair runs Aug. 2-6.