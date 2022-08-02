▶️ Deschutes County Fair will have text alerts for important, emergency info

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People headed to the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo this Wednesday through Sunday can sign up for text alerts that will allow the sheriff’s office to send important or emergency information to fairgoers if necessary.

Situations for the text alerts could include missing children, traffic issues, severe weather or emergencies.

To sign up, text the word DCFAIR to 888777. That will allow you to opt-in.

If you want the messages to stop, you can text STOP to 888777.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says the text alerts will automatically end after the fair is over Sunday.

