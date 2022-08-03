▶️ Deschutes County Fair promises to bring new shows and activities

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fun. Food. And farm animals. The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo is back in Redmond with new twists.

“We got a lot of new activities this year at Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo,” Fair Director Geoff Hinds said. “One of the newest things is that we brought in a high dive show.”

Along with the high dive show, the fair is holding a lumberjack competition and five nights of concerts.

The lineup kicks off Wednesday night with Chase Rice, then Daughtry, to Cheap Trick, T.I., and finally, Virlan Garcia.

If high dives, lumberjacks and concerts don’t suit you, there are always the barns that show pigs, sheep, goats and more.

For the thrill seekers, there will be no shortage of rides either.

The 102nd Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo opens Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children. The concerts, rodeo, and all the other shows and activities are included with admission prices.

Carnival ride tickets do come with a charge if you choose to ride them.