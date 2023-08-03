▶️ Meet the young artists of Kids Corner at the Deschutes County Fair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A big highlight of the Deschutes County Fair is the arts and crafts created by locals who submit for judging.

If you really want to see creativity, spend a few minutes in the Kids Corner where art works by children under 12 years of age are displayed. There are nearly 1,000 art works created by children on display and they are wonderful, witty and a weird.

Central Oregon Daily’s Brooke Snavely spent some time meeting the young artists.

