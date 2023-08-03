▶️ Deschutes County Fair food: The best of the classics and unusual bites

by Peyton Thomas

Crafting the iconic tastes of the Deschutes County Fair starts with a covert recipe

“Well, those are secret recipes,” Smokey Bag Jerky Owner Robert Reyes said. “Remember Colonel Sanders? He wouldn’t share either, but I’ll tell you, each meat is a little bit different, obviously we have a secret.”

“We have a secret batter like most do,” Corndog Stand Owner Jim Frazier said. “We always think ours is a little bit better.”

It ends with countless hours of hard work.

“We get in around 7 a.m.,” Beaver State Burrito’s co-owner Dylan Wright said. “Then we’re getting out of here, like last night was around, I would say 12 or 11:30 (at night).”

The creative process is often tightly guarded keeping the classics, and the obscure both special to the fair experience. Wright says the key to building an iconic fair brand is connecting with local consumers.

“We have a lot of community members who have worked with us or been coming in to get burritos and stuff,” he said. “It’s like third generation people coming.”

Beaver State has been a staple at the Deschutes County Fair 40 years running.

“It really is held together by our crew here,” he said. “We do have people who are really good workers and know what they’re doing, making it a lot easier for us.”

Each booth is trying their best to stick out. But whatever you decide to endulge with, moderation is key.

“The surgeon general recommends that you eat no more than one of these (deep-fried twinkie) every year or so,” Concessionaire Brian McKay said. “Like the cobbler’s children having no shoes, I can only eat about one of them a year.”