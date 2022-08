by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo continues in Redmond through Sunday. We at Central Oregon Daily News had a lot of fun out there this week broadcasting live.

We’ve received a lot of great feedback about our intrepid reporter Eric Lindstrom checking out the sights, the smells and the sounds of the fair, and talking to Central Oregonians young and old while putting a little humorous flavor into it all.

Here’s a look back at our week at the fair.

Day 1 — Fun and food

Day 2 — Kids and livestock

Day 3 — Rides and games (and Eric can’t hit the broadside of a barn)