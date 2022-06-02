by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cheap Trick and rapper T.I. will be among the performers at this year’s Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo in Redmond. And like last year, it will be held under the Central Oregon skies.

The musical lineup for the Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series was announced Wednesday night.

Country artist Chase Rice will kick it off on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Known for writing the Georgia-Florida Line hit “Cruise,” Rice is also a former “Survivor” contestant and pit crew member for Hendricks Motorsports.

Award-winning “American Idol” alum Daughtry will perform on Thursday, Aug 4.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 5.

Three-time Grammy-winning rapper T.I. performs on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The concert series wraps up Sunday, Aug. 7 with Virlan Garcia. The chart-topping Mexican singer-songwriter will be the first artist to ever perform a Sunday show in the Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series.

All shows start at 8:00 p.m. except for the Virlan Garcia concert, which starts at 4:00 p.m.

The fair said the concerts will once again be held outdoors. They were forced outside in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. But fair organizers said it was an overwhelming success and that feedback from fans helped convince them to keep the shows outdoors.

The concerts are free to anyone who has paid to get into the fair. There will also be VIP areas available.

More than 149,000 people attended the concerts last year, the fair said.

