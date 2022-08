by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

We usually bring your Furever Friends each week — our way of trying to help the Humane Society of Central Oregon find new homes for some furry friends.

But it’s fair week at the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo. We sent Central Oregon Daily’s Steve Kaufmann over to the barns where he met some 4-H and FFA kids to learn a few fun facts about farm animals.

Just call it Fairever Friends.