by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Fair is back, running Wednesday through Sunday. Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom checked in with the early fairgoers — and even ran into a young man he interviewed this time last year.

And check out Eric’s exploits from last year below.

Day 1 — Fun and food

Day 2 — Kids and livestock

Day 3 — Rides and games (and Eric can’t hit the broadside of a barn)