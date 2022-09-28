Deschutes County receives grant for Emerging Adult Program

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A program helping young adults get their life back on track receives a funding boost.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office was awarded a grant from the Criminal Justice Commission for the Emerging Adult Program. It allows adults 18-to-24 years old who have committed a crime to go through an approved intervention plan without having their crime appear on their record.

Participants work with facilitators to get assistance and support throughout the process.

It also provides support for the victims of the crime.

“So our hope is to catch people before their life starts to spiral and know that the community really cares about them, that we want them to be productive citizens and that we want to help them get on the right track for future success,” said Kathleen Meehan Coop from the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office is recruiting people to serve as community facilitators to work with the participants in the program. Anyone interested must be at least 21 years old.

You can learn more at this link.