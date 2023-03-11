▶️ Deschutes County Drug Treatment Court coming to an end

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A court drug treatment program in Deschutes County will soon come to an end.

Known as the county’s Drug Treatment Court, officials say the program could end by the summer.

For years, the treatment court would give participants the skills and resources to recover from substance abuse and become productive community members. People linked to some drug crimes would choose to apply to the program instead of having their case tried in court.

The reasons for the shutdown come down to staffing shortages within the program and unable to find a service provider.

“We’re losing the opportunity to engage people who’ve had a hard time finding success with treatment and have been involved in some aspect of the criminal justice system to really make substantial change in their lives,” said Deschutes Defenders Assistant Director Karla Nash.

RELATED: DCSO: Redmond drug bust suspect found with fentanyl pills inside him at jail

RELATED: Good dog! Bend drug-sniffing K9 Bonnie can now detect fentanyl